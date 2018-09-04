First Trailer for Paul Greengrass' Utøya Island Shooting Film '22 July'

"The true story of a day that started like any other." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for a film titled 22 July, the latest feature by action director Paul Greengrass. The film is premiering tomorrow at the Venice Film Festival before playing at TIFF, which is why this trailer is out now. 22 July tells the true story of the aftermath of Norway's deadliest terrorist attack. On 22 July 2011, 77 people were killed when a far-right extremist detonated a car bomb in Oslo before carrying out a mass shooting at a leadership camp for teens. 22 July uses the lens of one survivor's physical and emotional journey to portray the country's path to healing and reconciliation. Earlier this year, another controversial, eye-opening film about the exact same incident - titled Utøya 22 July - played at the Berlin Film Festival to positive reviews. This one looks a bit different, but still incredibly intense and harrowing and very horrifying to watch. Have a first look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Greengrass' 22 July, direct from YouTube:

In Norway on 22 July 2011, right-wing terrorist Anders Behring Breivik murdered 77 young people attending a Labour Party Youth Camp on Utøya Island outside of Oslo. A three-part story. About the survivors of the attacks, the political leadership of Norway, and the lawyers involved. 22 July is directed by English filmmaker Paul Greengrass, director of the films Resurrected, The Theory of Flight, Bloody Sunday, The Bourne Supremacy, United 93, The Bourne Ultimatum, Green Zone, Captain Phillips, and Jason Bourne most recently. The screenplay is also written by Paul Greengrass, based upon the book "One of Us" by Åsne Seierstad. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this month. Netflix will then release 22 July in select theaters + streaming starting on October 10th later this fall. First impression? Thoughts?