New Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Survival Horror Film 'The Domestics'

"In the end, defend." Orion Pictures has released the first trailer for a horror film titled The Domestics, which seems to borrow plenty from The Purge. Here's the pitch for this one: in a terrifying post-apocalyptic world inhabited by gangs divided into deadly factions, a husband & wife race desperately across the country in search of safety. Kate Bosworth and Tyler Hoechlin star, with Sonoya Mizuno, Lance Reddick, David Dastmalchian, Dana Gourrier, Laura Cayouette, Lance E. Nichols, and Jeff Chase. I don't know about everyone else, but I'm a bit tired of these brutal horror films where everyone is out to murder and torture each other. Give me something more original than that, please. If that is your thing, have at it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser poster) for Mike P. Nelson's The Domestics, direct from YouTube:

In a terrifying post-apocalyptic world inhabited by gangs divided into deadly factions, a husband and wife (Kate Bosworth & Tyler Hoechlin) race desperately across the countryside in search of safety and must work together as they are pushed to the breaking point in order to survive. The Domestics is both written and directed by American filmmaker Mike P. Nelson, of only the film Summer School previously. He's also an experienced sound designer and sound mixer for films. Orion Classics will release Nelson's The Domestics in theaters everywhere starting June 28th this summer. First impression? Anyone interested?