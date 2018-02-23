First Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic Survival Thriller 'What Still Remains'

People become their own kind of monster. Spotlight Pictures has released the first trailer for the indie post-apocalyptic thriller titled What Still Remains, from writer/director Josh Mendoza. We've been getting quite a few of these indie post-apocalyptic films recently, and this one already reminds me of all the others. Lulu Antariksa stars a woman struggling to survive in a world long-since destroyed by disease. When a lonely traveler offers her a place in his community, she must decide if the promise of a better life is worth the risk of trusting him. Also stars Liam Hemsworth lookalike Colin O'Donoghue, plus Dohn Norwood, Peter O'Brien, Mimi Rogers, Jeff Kober, Roshon Fegan, Siena Goines, Chris Ellis, and Tobias Jelinek. This unfortunately doesn't look unique or good in any way. But happy to share the trailer anyway.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Josh Mendoza's What Still Remains, direct from YouTube:

After the loss of her family, a young woman (Lulu Antariksa) struggles to survive in a world long-since destroyed by disease; but when a lonely traveler offers her a place in his community, she must decide if the promise of a better life is worth the risk of trusting him. What Still Remains is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Josh Mendoza, making his feature directorial debut after making a number of short films previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise yet. The film has no official release date set yet but is expected to arrive this year. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Thoughts?