First Trailer for Psychological Thriller 'Susu' From Director Yixi Sun

"There's nothing for you to worry about… you're perfectly safe here." The first official trailer has debuted for a film playing at the Seattle Film Festival coming up this summer, titled Susu, the feature directorial debut of Chinese writer/director Yixi Sun. This "psychological thriller with a stylish international twist" is about two Chinese girls who take a film transcription job located in a heritage English countryside mansion. Discovering entangled family secrets about the Kunqu Opera star Susu, they find it almost impossible to escape, physically and emotionally. It was actually shot at historical sites, including a 16th century English mansion and the old house of Charlie Chaplin and his mother. Susu stars Zitong Wu, Lin Zhu, Frederick Szkoda, Steve Edwin, Tom Mannion, Laura June Hudson, Roslyn Hill, and Junjie Mao as Susu. This looks extra melodramatic and a bit campy, but I quite like the intertwining of old cinema and thriller.

Here's the first festival trailer (+ official poster) for Yixi Sun's Susu, direct from YouTube:

Qi'an and Aimo (Zitong Wu and Lin Zhu) are close friends and students living in London. Having been offered a weekend job as Chinese language translators, they travel to an old English family mansion in the countryside to transcribe the films of a Chinese Kunqu Opera star Susu, who married into the English family. Though the two girls are intrigued by the mansion's enormous collection of items from the golden age of cinema, Qi'an and Aimo quickly become unsettled by the strange environment and the mansion's occupants, hoping to get out of there as soon as possible. Their exit is delayed, though, with the arrival of the handsome heir to the house, Benjamin; both girls develop an affection for him, leading to a growing tension between the two friends. But when Aimo goes missing, Qi'an discovers the disturbing secrets that the mansion's occupants would rather not reveal. Susu is both written and directed by Chinese filmmaker Yixi Sun, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This will premiere in the US at the Seattle Film Festival this June. It's currently seeking a distributor. Stay tuned for more updates.