First Trailer for 'RBG' Documentary About Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"She is a center of power - on and off the court." Magnolia Pics has debuted the trailer for the documentary RBG, telling the life story of iconic U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is still going strong even at 84 years old. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also stopped by the Miami Film Festival. RBG is a "revelatory documentary" exploring Ginsburg's exceptional life and career. It packs in stories about her life from her friends, and interviews from all kinds of people, including the founders of the "Notorious R.B.G." Tumblr blog. Leslie Felperin's review from Sundance explains that RBG is: "like its subject… eminently sober, well-mannered, highly intelligent, scrupulous and just a teeny-weeny bit reassuringly dull." It's a fine film for those who want to be inspired by RBG's awesomeness. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Julie Cohen & Betsy West's documentary RBG, from YouTube:

At the age of 84, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has developed a breathtaking legal legacy while becoming an unexpected pop culture icon. But without a definitive Ginsburg biography, the unique personal journey of this diminutive, quiet warrior's rise to the nation's highest court has been largely unknown, even to some of her biggest fans – until now. RBG is co-directed by experienced doc filmmakers Julie Cohen (director of the documentaries Pedro Ruiz: Coming Home, Ndiphilela Ukucula: I Live to Sing, The Sturgeon Queens, American Veteran) & Betsy West (producer of Constantine's Sword, The Lavender Scare). The film is co-produced by Storyville Films and CNN Films. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia Pictures will release the RBG doc in select theaters starting on May 4th this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website. So who's down with RBG?