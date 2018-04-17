First Trailer for 'Ride' About a Scottish BMX Rider Co-Starring Ludacris

"I promise not to quit if you don't." Check out this trailer for a little indie film profiling the life of a BMX rider from Glasgow, Scotland. Ride is about BMX pro John Buultjens, played by Shane Graham. Raised by a white supremacist family, John spent most of his youth locked up in a juvenile detention center. He eventually gets introduced to a foster family, only to discover his new father is black, but together they work through to overcome his racism and "form a bond that helps thrust him down the path to BMX glory." The cast includes Ludacris, Sasha Alexander, Blake Sheldon, Jessica Serfaty, Ali Afshar, Nic Luken, Christina Moore, and Zaire Adams. This is premiering at the Newport Beach Film Festival, and should hit theaters later this summer. This looks very good, featuring a sport we don't usually see on the big screen.

Here's the first official trailer for Alex Ranarivelo's Ride, first debuted by Evening Times on Vimeo:

Following a violent incident at 8 years of age, a troubled youth from a white supremacist family is sent to a juvenile detention center by the courts. After spending the better part of his childhood locked up, a persistent social worker finally finds him potential foster parents. He becomes hopeful until the foster parents arrive and he discovers that his foster father is black. With no better alternative, he agrees to go home with them. Things are tumultuous at first, but the foster father is determined to get through to him. When he discovers his foster sons fascination with BMX and teaches him how to ride a bicycle, the two start to form a bond and helps thrust him down the path to BMX glory. Ride is directed by French-American filmmaker Alex Ranarivelo, of Alpha Males Experiment, American Wrestler: The Wizard, The Dog Lover, Running Wild, Pray for Rain, and Dirt previously. The screenplay is written by Jean-Marie Sobeck, J.R. Reher, with Hadeel Reda, Alex Ranarivelo. The film will premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival later this month. Ride will arrive in theaters later this summer. First impression? Who's into this?