First Trailer for Robert Greene's Doc 'Bisbee '17' About an Arizona Town

"A mining town without a mine is usually referred to as a ghost town." 4th Row Films has debuted the first official trailer for a documentary titled Bisbee '17, the latest doc from filmmaker Robert Greene (Fake It So Real, Actress, Kate Plays Christine). This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to rave reviews, many of which are quoted in this powerful trailer. The film tells the story of a mining town on the Arizona-Mexico border called Bisbee. In 1917, the town violently deported over 1,000 migrant workers. Greene gets the local townspeople to recreate this event in vivid detail in 2017, one hundred years later, and it's a chilling look at how the past has yet to be reconciled. This is a must see film for all documentary fans, as it's an impressive work that confronts "the current political predicaments of immigration, unionization, environmental damage and corporate corruption" with " haunting messages about solidarity and struggle."

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Robert Greene's Bisbee '17, direct from YouTube:

Radically combining collaborative documentary, western and musical elements, the film follows several members of the close knit community as they attempt to reckon with their town's darkest hour. In 1917, nearly two-thousand immigrant miners, on strike for better wages and safer working conditions, were violently rounded up by their armed neighbors, herded onto cattle cars, shipped to the middle of the New Mexican desert and left there to die. This long-buried and largely forgotten event came to be known as the Bisbee Deportation. Bisbee '17 is directed by American doc filmmaker Robert Greene, director of the films Owning the Weather, Kati with an I, Fake It So Real, Actress, and Kate Plays Christine previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and just played at BAMcinemaFest and a few other fests. 4th Row Films will open Greene's Bisbee '17 in select theaters starting September 5th this fall.