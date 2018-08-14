First Trailer for Robot Friend Animated Movie 'Next Gen' from Netflix

"There's way too much injustice in the world… together we can fix it!" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an animated sci-fi adventure comedy titled Next Gen, the first feature film made by filmmakers Kevin Adams & Joe Ksander. Next Gen is about how a friendship with a top-secret robot turns a lonely girl's life into a thrilling adventure as they take on bullies, evil bots, and a scheming madman. Sounds like a good time. Featuring Charlyne Yi as the voice of Mai, along with the voices of John Krasinski, David Cross, Michael Peña, Jason Sudeikis, and Constance Wu. I wasn't expecting much out of this, but dang, this really looks great. The animation is excellent, and the story looks cliche but very enjoyable to watch anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Kevin Adams & Joe Ksander's Next Gen, from Netflix's YouTube:

Next Gen is an animated action-adventure film about the bittersweet power of memories. It tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a rebellious girl and a runaway combat robot, as they unite to stop a madman's plan for technological world domination. Next Gen is directed by animators / filmmakers Kevin Adams (an art director / layout artist previously) & Joe Ksander (an animation supervisor / digital artist previously), both making their feature directorial debut together after a few short films. The screenplay is written by Kevin Adams & Joe Ksander, from a story by Wang Nima; featuring additional material by Ryan W. Smith. Made at Tangent Animation in Canada. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere. Netflix will release Next Gen streaming exclusively starting on September 7th next month. Who's curious?