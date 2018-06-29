First Trailer for Russian Drama 'Jumpman' Premiering at Karlovy Vary

"Do you really feel no pain?" This looks like a must see. An official trailer has debuted for an indie film from Russia titled Jumpman, which is the third film from Russian filmmaker Ivan I. Tverdovskiy (Corrections Class and Zoology). Jumpman stars Denis Vlasenko as Dennis, a boy who grew up in an orphanage and has a very rare illness - he is immune to pain. This makes him popular among other boys, who take bets on how long he can endure cruel physical games. One day his mother returns and takes him in, forcing him to become a "jumpman" - someone who jumps in front of cars to blackmail the drivers for money. "Reunited with his mother, Dennis' feels that this new life is a dream come true until one day… he starts feeling pain again." The cast includes Anna Slyu, Danil Steklov, Pavel Chinarev, and Vilma Kutavičiútë. This is premiering at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival this week, it's one of my top priorities to catch during the fest.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Ivan I. Tverdovskiy's Jumpman, from YouTube (via ScreenDaily):

Young Oksana put Denis in a baby box when he was an infant. Sixteen years later she steals him away from a children’s home, intent on making amends for her neglect. Denis, however, has no idea of the heavy price to be paid for his mother’s favour: the fragile boy has one unusual quality which Oksana has no qualms about exploiting. Jumpman is both written & directed by up-and-coming Russian filmmaker Ivan I. Tverdovskiy, director of the films Corrections Class and Zoology previously, as well as a few short films. The film will be premiering at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival starting this week. The film is still seeking US distribution, so no release date is set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who wants to see this?