First Trailer for Sci-Fi '2036 Origin Unknown' Starring Katee Sackhoff

"You're living in his world now." Gravitas Ventures has debuted the trailer for one of the sci-fi feature films from VFX designer and up-and-coming filmmaker Hasraf "HaZ" Dulull. This one is titled 2036 Origin Unknown, and it was made and completed before HaZ's other feature film The Beyond (watch the trailer for that), but is being released after. For 2036 Origin Unknown, HaZ cast sci-fi veteran Katee Sackhoff as Mission Controller Mackenzie Wilson. The plot follows her as she assists an artificial intelligence system, called A.R.T.I., to uncover a mysterious object under the surface of Mars that could change the future of our planet as we know it. This has some cool VFX and big space-y moments, but I'm still not completely sold on it. The main AI story seems a bit lackluster overall, but I might still give this a shot anyway. Fire it up below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Hasraf Dulull's 2036 Origin Unknown, from YouTube:

After the first manned mission to Mars ends in a deadly crash, mission controller Mackenzie 'Mack' Wilson (Sackhoff) assists an artificial intelligence system, A.R.T.I. Their investigation uncovers a mysterious object under the surface of Mars, that could change the future of our planet as we know it. 2036 Origin Unknown (originally titled just Origin Unknown) is directed by sci-fi filmmaker Hasraf "HaZ" Dulull (check out his Vimeo page), who started out with VFX work and short films, and directed the other film The Beyond previously. This was actually made before The Beyond, but is being released after since that opened last year. The screenplay is written by Gary Hall, based on a story from Hasraf Dulull. HaZ's 2036 Origin Unknown will be released in select theaters + on VOD starting June 8th this summer. Anyone interested?