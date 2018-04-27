First Trailer for Sci-Fi Action Film 'Kin' with Jack Reynor & Myles Truitt

"I want you to be careful around him." Lionsgate has released the first official trailer for a badass new sci-fi action film titled Kin, from filmmaker brothers Jonathan Baker & Josh Baker. You may recognize this because it's a feature-length version of their short film Bag Man, which we featured here back in 2014 when it first debuted. Kin is about an ex-con and his adopted brother who go on the run with a deadly, awesome, futuristic weapon. Jack Reynor and Myles Truitt star, and the film's impressive full cast includes Carrie Coon, James Franco, Zoë Kravitz, Dennis Quaid, and Romano Orzari. This footage looks great and I'm so down for this. I'm also very happy to see another sci-fi short we wrote about previously turned into a movie that looks so cool, it's always an exciting success story in the movie biz. Fire up the first trailer below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Jonathan Baker & Josh Baker's Kin, direct from YouTube:

Kin is a pulse-pounding crime thriller with a sci-fi twist, telling the story of an unexpected hero destined for greatness. Chased by a vengeful criminal (James Franco) and a gang of otherworldly soldiers, a recently released ex-con (Jack Reynor) and his adopted teenage brother (Myles Truitt) are forced to go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection. Kin is co-directed by American filmmaking brothers Jonathan Baker & Josh Baker, both making their feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Daniel Casey. This is adapted from the Bakers' short film Bag Man, first released in 2014 (watch that here). Lionsgate will release the Bakers' Kin in theaters everywhere starting August 31st at the end of the summer. First impression? What do you make of this?