First Trailer for Sci-Fi Robot Dog Movie 'AXL' Starring Alex Neustaedter

"That's my dog - I want it back." Global Road Entertainment has debuted the first official trailer for Oliver Daly's new movie AXL, or A.X.L., about a giant robot dog that becomes friends with a teenager kid. It's inspired by classic 80's family sci-fi movies like Short Circuit and Flight of the Navigator, adapted directly from Daly's own short film Miles, and is more of a kids movie (or "family movie") than an edgy sci-fi concept or action movie like Michael Bay would make. Alex Neustaedter (from Ithaca, The Tribes of Palos Verdes, "Colony") stars as Miles, along with Becky G, Dorian Kingi (as AXL), Eric Etebari, Niko Guardado, Patricia De Leon, Alex MacNicoll, and Madeline Bertani. This is a cheesy trailer with the music, but I have a feeling this might be a cool film - even though it's meant for younger audiences, seems like good fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Oliver Daly's AXL, direct from Global Road's YouTube:

In the vein of classic 1980's family movies Short Circuit and Flight of the Navigator, A.X.L. is a new adventure about a down-on-his luck teenage bike rider, Miles (Alex Neustaedter), who stumbles upon an advanced, robotic, military dog named A.X.L. Endowed with next-generation artificial intelligence but with the heart of a dog, A.X.L. forms an emotional bond with Miles, much to the chagrin of the rogue military scientists who created A.X.L. and would do anything to retrieve him. Knowing what is at stake if A.X.L. gets captured, Miles teams up with his smart, resourceful crush, Sara (Becky G), to protect his new best friend on a timeless, epic adventure for the whole family. AXL is both written and directed by American filmmaker Oliver Daly, making his feature directorial debut after the short film Miles previously. Follow him @olliedaly. Global Road will release AXL in theaters starting August 10th later this summer.