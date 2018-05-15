MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Sequel 'Escape Plan 2: Hades' with Sylvester Stallone

by
May 15, 2018
Source: YouTube

Escape Plan 2: Hades Trailer

"This is bigger than any one of us." Up for another unwanted sequel to an action movie most people didn't see? Here you go. Lionsgate Premiere has debuted the first official trailer for Escape Plan 2: Hades, the direct-to-VOD/DVD sequel to the action-heist-prison break movie Escape Plan from a few years ago (which I never even saw). Surprisingly, they somehow convinced Sylvester Stallone to return for this as Ray Breslin, who escape from an inescapable prison in the first movie (what an original plot). This sequel sees him in another inescapable techno-prison, surprise surprise, that is called "Hades". The film's ensemble cast features Dave Bautista, Jaime King, Wes Chatham, 50 Cent, Jesse Metcalfe, Baylee Curran, Lydia Hull, Ashley Cusato, and Vincent Young. This looks as bad (if not even worse) as it sounds, but it might be the kind of bargain bin entertainment that a few of you might need right now. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steven C. Miller's Escape Plan 2: Hades, direct from YouTube:

Escape Plan 2: Hades Poster

Years after he fought his way out of an inescapable prison, Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) has organized a new top-notch security force. But when one of his team members goes missing, Breslin must return to the hell he once escaped from to save his friend from the prison's brutal human battleground known as Hades. Escape Plan 2: Hades is directed by American filmmaker Steven C. Miller, of the films The Aggression Scale, Silent Night, Submerged, Extraction, Marauders, Arsenal, and First Kill previously. The screenplay is written by Miles Chapman. This is skipping theaters entirely. Lionsgate Premiere will release direct-to-DVD/Blu-ray and VOD starting on June 29th later this summer. Anyone interested? Thoughts?

