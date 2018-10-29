MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Siberian-Greek Film 'Still River' from Angelos Frantzis

by
October 29, 2018
"I can't bear your suspicions…" ScreenDaily has released a festival promo trailer for a Greek film titled Still River, the latest from Greek filmmaker Angelos Frantzis (A Dog's Dream, In the Woods, Symptoma). Set in the frozen Siberian landscapes, it's about Anna and Petros, a couple shocked to discover Anna's pregnancy given they haven't had sex. Their search for an explanation leads to mistrust, and their relationship becomes a battle between the rational and the spiritual. It's described as a "haunting, touching suspense drama about love, trust and faith struggling in the face of doubt." Starring Katia Goulioni, Andreas Konstantinou, Indra Burkovska, Juris Bartkevičs, Ivars Puga, Guna Zariņa, and Katrīne Pasternaka. The film is premiering at the Thessaloniki Film Festival next month, hence this trailer bringing some attention to it.

Anna and Petros (Katia Goulioni and Andreas Konstantinou), a Greek couple who recently moved to an industrial Siberian town on account of Petros’ work, are shocked to discover Anna is pregnant with no prior intercourse. Did she cheat? Are they victims of a conspiracy? Or blessed with a miracle? Looking for a logical explanation, Petros starts distrusting Anna, who chooses to embrace the pregnancy, turning to religion to cope. Their previously unshakeable bond starts to falter and cracks begin to show, as their relationship becomes the battleground between the rational and the spiritual. Still River is directed by Greek filmmaker Angelos Frantzis, of the films Polaroid, A Dog's Dream, In the Woods, and Symptoma previously. The screenplay is by Angelos Frantzis and Spyros Kribalis. This is premiering at the Thessaloniki Film Festival coming up soon. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression?

