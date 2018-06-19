MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Smart Home Horror Film 'Tau' Starring Maika Monroe

June 19, 2018
Tau Trailer

"Return to your tasks immediately or I will inflict pain." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for an intriguing high tech horror thriller titled Tau, the feature directorial debut Uruguayan filmmaker Federico D'Alessandro, who has worked as a storyboard artist and animatics supervisor in Hollywood. Tau is about a woman being held captive in a futuristic smart house, who tries to escape by befriending the A.I. program that controls the house. Maika Monroe (from It Follows, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Tribes of Palos Verdes) stars, along with Gary Oldman (what!!) and Ed Skrein. So, this actually looks like a really cool tech thriller, something along the lines of Breaking In or Ex Machina, but more contained and stylistic.

Here's the first official trailer for Federico D'Alessandro's Tau, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Tau Movie

Kidnapped by an inventor who uses her as a test subject to perfect his robotic AI, a street-smart young woman (Maika Monroe) tries to escape her high-tech prison. Tau is directed by Uruguayan filmmaker Federico D'Alessandro, making his feature directorial debut after a short film (Recollection) previously. He's also an experienced storyboard artist and animatics supervisor in Hollywood, for Marvel movies and more. The screenplay is written by Noga Landau. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Netflix will release D'Alessandro's Tau streaming exclusively starting June 29th later this month. Curious?

