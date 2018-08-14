First Trailer for Special Forces Mission Zombie Action Film 'Redcon-1'

"War Has Just Evolved." Eagle Films has released an official trailer for a British zombie action horror film titled Redcon-1, opening in cinemas in the UK this September (though unfortunately no word on any US release yet). Another new take on the zombie genre, this one introduces zombies with "enhanced" combat skills. The plot follows a squad of eight Special Forces soldiers who are assigned a suicide mission to rescue a scientist from a city ruled by the undead. Starring Oris Erhuero, Carlos Gallardo, Mark Strange, Katarina Leigh Waters, Martyn Ford, Joshua Dickinson, Michael Sheehan, Akira Koieyama, Euan Macnaughton, Marc Baylis, and Madeleine Kelly. This supposedly features "genuine relentless fight action and bristling with real military hardware." Surprisingly this looks better than it sounds, but still doesn't seem to add much new or different to the zombie genre. At least it doesn't look like a total disaster.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Chee Keong Cheung's Redcon-1, direct from YouTube:

After a zombie apocalypse spreads from a London prison, the UK is brought to its knees. The spread of the virus is temporarily contained but, without a cure, it’s only a matter of time before it breaks its boundaries and the biggest problem of all… any zombies with combat skills are now enhanced. With the South East of England quarantined from the rest of the world using fortified borders, intelligence finds that the scientist responsible for the outbreak is alive and well in London. With his recovery being the only hope of a cure, a squad of eight Special Forces soldiers is sent on a suicide mission to the city, now ruled by the undead, with a single task: get him out alive within 72 hours by any means necessary. What emerges is an unlikely pairing on a course to save humanity against ever-rising odds. Redcon-1 is directed by British filmmaker Chee Keong Cheung, director of the films Underground and Bodyguard: A New Beginning previously. The screenplay is written by Chee Keong Cheung, Steve Horvath, and Mark Strange. Eagle Films will release Redcon-1 in select UK cinemas starting September 28th this fall. No US release has been set yet. Anyone?