First Trailer for Spike Lee's True Story Dark Comedy 'BlacKkKlansman'

"With the right white man, we can do anything?" Focus Features has revealed the first official trailer for Spike Lee's new film BlacKkKlansman, timed in sync with the premiere of the film at the Cannes Film Festival this week. Based on an incredible true story, BlacKkKlansman is about a black police officer in Colorado in the 70s who is recruited into the local chapter of the KKK. John David Washington (son of Denzel) plays Ron Stallworth, who convinced other Klan members over the phone that he was a white man, and went undercover to infiltrate the KKK. When his presence was required, the officers sent a white officer in who doubled him and became highly regarded within the organization. Adam Driver co-stars, and the cast includes Laura Harrier, Topher Grace, Ryan Eggold, and Robert John Burke. This premiered to rave reviews, and it's Spike Lee at his most angry and brilliant, with a searing dark comedy that hits hard.

Here's the first official trailer for Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, direct from Focus' YouTube:

It's the early 1970s, and Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The young detective soon recruits a more seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), into the undercover investigation of a lifetime. Together, they team up to take down the extremist hate group as they try to sanitize its violent rhetoric to appeal to the mainstream. BlacKkKlansman is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Spike Lee, of films including Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, Clockers, He Got Game, 25th Hour, Inside Man, Red Hook Summer, Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, Chi-Raq, and Rodney King previously. The screenplay is by Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott; adapted from Ron Stallworth's book. This just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this week in the main competition. Focus Features will release Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman in select theaters starting August 10th later this summer. Who's in for this?