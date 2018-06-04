First Trailer for Steve McQueen's Heist Thriller 'Widows' Set in Chicago

"In this city, you reap what you sow." 20th Century Fox has released the first official trailer for the new film by highly acclaimed director Steve McQueen (of Hunger, Shame, 12 Years a Slave) titled Widows. Set in contemporary Chicago, amidst a time of turmoil, four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities, take fate into their own hands, and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. McQueen co-wrote the script for this with "Gone Girl" author Gillian Flynn, and put together an incredibly impressive ensemble cast here. Widows stars Elizabeth Debicki, Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo as the four primary women, along with Garret Dillahunt, Liam Neeson, Carrie Coon, Daniel Kaluuya, Jon Bernthal, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Brian Tyree Henry, Jacki Weaver, Kevin J. O'Connor, and Lukas Haas. This looks incredible already, way more major than McQueen's past work, way more thrilling. But we all know McQueen is one of the best. Bring it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Steve McQueen's Widows, direct from YouTube:

Widows is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica (Viola Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. Widows is directed by Oscar-nominated British filmmaker Steve McQueen, of the films Hunger, Shame, and 12 Years a Slave previously. The screenplay is written by Gillian Flynn & Steve McQueen; based on the TV series "Widows" written by Lynda La Plante. This is expected to premiere at film festivals first later this year. 20th Century Fox will then release McQueen's Widows starting November 16th later this fall. First impression? You in?