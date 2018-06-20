First Trailer for Steven Caple Jr.'s 'Creed II' Starring Michael B. Jordan

"You've got everything to lose, this guy's got nothing to lose." MGM/Warner Bros has finally debuted the first trailer for Creed II, the sequel to the critically acclaimed hit Creed, which started a new franchise in the Rocky Balboa world introducing us to Adonis Creed. Michael B. Jordan returns to play Adonis again, this time getting ready to fight an even more challenging adversary - Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago. Romanian boxer Florian Munteanu plays Viktor, with the two iconic old dudes back in their original roles - Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren. Stallone, who produced the film, also co-wrote the script and has helped develop this sequel following Ryan Coogler's film. The cast includes Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Phylicia Rashad, & Andre Ward. This looks great! Which makes me happy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Caple Jr.'s Creed II, direct from WB's YouTube:

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan). Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history. Creed II, or Creed 2, is directed by American filmmaker Steven Caple Jr., of only the film The Land previously as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Cheo Hodari Coker and Sylvester Stallone, based on Coogler's characters. MGM & WB will debut the sequel Creed II in theaters everywhere starting November 21st this fall. First impression? How does that look?