First Trailer for Steven Knight's 'Serenity' with Matthew McConaughey

"This is about temptation. There's right and wrong." Aviron Pictures has released the official trailer for a film titled Serenity, not to be confused with the sci-fi feature of the same name based on the "Firefly" TV series. This Serenity is the latest movie from British screenwriter/director Steven Knight (Redemption, Locke) and it's about a mysterious fishing boat captain, played by Matthew McConaughey. It's described as a "daringly original, sexy, stylized thriller." The mysterious past of this fishing boat skipper living in the Caribbean comes back to haunt him, ensnaring his life in a new reality that may not be what it all seems. The full cast of Serenity includes Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong, Diane Lane, Kenneth Fok, Robert Hobbs, and Rafael Sayegh. This looks very surreal and dream-like, with some odd bloody moments hidden within. I'm very curious, though not sure what to make of it yet.

Here's the first official trailer for Steven Knight's Serenity, direct from Aviron's YouTube:

Baker Dill (Matthew McConaughey) is a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil, tropical enclave called Plymouth Island. His quiet life is shattered, however, when his ex-wife Karen (Anne Hathaway) tracks him down with a desperate plea for help. She begs Dill to save her – and their young son – from her new, violent husband (Jason Clarke) by taking him out to sea on a fishing excursion, only to throw him to the sharks and leave him for dead. Karen’s appearance thrusts Dill back into a life he’d tried to forget, and as he struggles between right and wrong, his world is plunged into a new reality that may not be all that it seems. Serenity is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Steven Knight, director of the films Redemption and Locke previously, and an Oscar-nominated screenwriter for many other feature films including Dirty Pretty Things, Seventh Son, Pawn Sacrifice, Allied. Aviron Pictures will release Knight's Serenity in theaters everywhere starting October 19th in the fall. First impression? Your thoughts on this?