First Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Film 'Unsane' Filmed on an iPhone

"It would be better for everyone, especially yourself, if you would just do what I ask." Fox has debuted the first official trailer for Steven Soderbergh's latest film Unsane, which will be premiering at the Berlin Film Festival in-competition in a few weeks. Unsane is also Soderbergh's latest film that was shot entirely on an iPhone, which isn't new (see Sean Baker's Tangerine) but it is another impressive attempt at subverting the typical idea of using big cameras and film stock to make movies. Unsane follows a troubled young woman who is involuntarily committed to a mental institution where she is confronted by her greatest fear - but is it real or is it a product of her delusion? Claire Foy stars in the film, with Joshua Leonard, Jay Pharoah, Juno Temple, Aimee Mullins and Amy Irving. Soderbergh has been talking about how we can't tell this was shot on an iPhone, but, you can definitely tell. It looks intriguing, but I'm not that excited to be honest.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Soderbergh's Unsane, direct from YouTube:

A young woman (Claire Foy) leaves her hometown to escape a troubled past and begin a new job. But when she is involuntarily committed to a mental institution she is confronted by her greatest fear — but is it real or just her delusion? With seemingly no-one ready to believe her and the authorities unable or unwilling to help, she must confront her fears head on. With twisting perspectives and a shocking narrative, Unsane asks questions about our perception of reality, our survival instinct and the system that is supposed to take care of us. Unsane is directed by prominent American (indie) filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, of films including Sex Lies and Videotape, Out of Sight, Traffic, Ocean's 11, 12 & 13, Solaris, The Good German, Che, The Girlfriend Experience, The Informant, Contagion, Haywire, Magic Mike, Side Effects, Behind the Candelabra, as well as Logan Lucky previously. The screenplay is written by Jonathan Bernstein and James Greer. This film will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival first. 20th Century Fox will then release Soderbergh's Unsane in select theaters starting on March 23rd this spring. Who's interested?