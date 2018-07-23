Official Trailer for 'Studio 54' Doc About the Infamous NYC Night Club

"It was hot, sexy…" "Like an adult amusement park." Zeitgeist Films has debuted the official trailer for a documentary titled Studio 54, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film is a profile of the popular, infamous, iconic night club known as "Studio 54" in New York. "For 33 months, from 1978 to 1980, the nightclub Studio 54 was the place to be seen in Manhattan. A haven of hedonism, tolerance, glitz and glamor, Studio was very hard to gain entrance to and impossible to ignore, with news of who was there filling the gossip columns daily." From experienced doc director Matt Tyrnauer (Valentino: The Last Emperor, Citizen Jane: Battle For The City), along with unprecedented access to co-founder Ian Schrager, "who tells the whole unvarnished story for the first time", the film is described as "a vivid, glorious portrait of a disco-era phenomenon." This doc looks crazy fascinating, an untold real story finally being told.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Tyrnauer's documentary Studio 54, from YouTube:

Studio 54 was the epicenter of 70s hedonism--a place that not only redefined the nightclub, but also came to symbolize an entire era. Its co-owners, Ian Schrager and Steve Rubell, two friends from Brooklyn, seemed to come out of nowhere to suddenly preside over a new kind of New York society. Now, 39 years after the velvet rope was first slung across the club's hallowed threshold, a feature documentary tells the real story behind the greatest club of all time. Studio 54 is directed by filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer, of the docs Valentino: The Last Emperor, Citizen Jane: Battle for the City, and Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Zeitgeist Films will release Studio 54 in select theaters starting on October 5th this fall. For info, visit the official website.