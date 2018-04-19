First Trailer for Sundance Breakout 'Blindspotting' with Daveed Diggs

"Don't be who you isn't!" Lionsgate has launched a trailer for the indie buddy comedy Blindspotting, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year to quite a bit of acclaim. Longtime friends and collaborators, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, co-wrote and star in this timely and wildly entertaining story about friendship and the intersection of race and class set against the backdrop of Oakland. Described as "a provocative hometown love letter that glistens with humanity," Diggs stars as a guy trying to finish his last three days of probation without any problems, but his friend keeps getting him into trouble. The film's cast includes Janina Gavankar, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Ethan Embry, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Wayne Knight. This was one of my favorites at this year's Sundance, I highly recommend it, a film that shines a mirror on American society, and still makes you laugh at the same time.

Here's the first trailer (+ teaser posters) for Carlos López Estrada's Blindspotting, from YouTube:

Collin (Daveed Diggs) must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. He and his troublemaking childhood best friend, Miles (Rafael Casal), work as movers, and when Collin witnesses a police shooting, the two men’s friendship is tested as they grapple with identity and their changed realities in the rapidly-gentrifying neighborhood they grew up in. Blindspotting is directed by American filmmaker Carlos López Estrada, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is co-written by the film's two stars Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review) in competition. Lionsgate will release Blindspotting in select theaters starting July 20th later this summer. Who's down for this?