First Trailer for Sundance Horror Hit 'Hereditary' Directed by Ari Aster

"She wasn't all together, there… at the end." A24 has debuted the first trailer for the acclaimed horror film Hereditary, which just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to some of the best buzz of the fest. From writer/director Ari Aster, the film is about a close family that starts to unravel following the death of their reclusive grandmother. As an overwhelming terror takes over their household, their peaceful existence is ripped apart, forcing their mother to explore a darker realm in order to escape the unfortunate fate they've inherited. Toni Collette stars, along with Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, and Zachary Arthur. This horror is about how a terrifying presence can pass down through the family, and it's apparently thrilling not because of jump scares, but through all the "unspeakable" horror it presents. This is an outstanding first trailer, definitely promising a freaky, terrifying film that might be a big hit this summer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ari Aster's Hereditary, direct from A24's YouTube:

From Jordan Raup's Sundance review found on The Film Stage: "Aster displays proficient skill in eerie tone-setting, elaborate production design, and the type of scares that will leave a pervasive imprint on the mind."

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. Making his feature debut, writer-director Ari Aster unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and deeply disquieting, and pushing the horror movie into chilling new terrain with its shattering portrait of heritage gone to hell. Hereditary is both written and directed by American filmmaker Ari Aster, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films. This first premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival this month. A24 will open Aster's Hereditary in select theaters starting June 8th, 2018 this summer. Who's in?