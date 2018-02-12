First Trailer for Supernatural Horror 'Marrowbone' with George MacKay

"We have to tell Allie the truth." Magnet Releasing has unveiled a new official trailer for the supernatural horror thriller film Marrowbone, which is the feature directorial debut of Spanish writer Sergio G. Sanchez, who previously wrote the scripts for The Orphanage and The Impossible. The film is about four siblings who seek refuge in an old home after the death of their mother, only to discover that the house has another, more sinister, inhabitant. George MacKay (seen in Captain Fantastic) stars, along with Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Mia Goth, Nicola Harrison, and Matthew Stagg. This looks like it has some impressive cinematography to top off a chilling ghost story. Another solid horror that is worth a look.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Sergio G. Sanchez's Marrowbone, direct from YouTube:

A young man named Jack (George MacKay) and his three younger siblings, who have kept secret the death of their beloved mother in order to remain together, are plagued by a sinister presence in the sprawling manor in which they live. Marrowbone is written and directed by Spanish writer/filmmaker Sergio G. Sanchez, making his feature directorial debut. Sanchez previously wrote the screenplays for acclaimed horror films The Orphanage and The Impossible. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played the San Sebastián Film Festival. Magnet Releasing will debut Sanchez's Marrowbone in select theaters + on VOD starting April 13th coming up this spring. What do you think? Looking good?