First Trailer for Swedish Film 'The Real Estate' Premiering at Berlinale

"Your options… you have two right now. Either you keep the building…" The Match Factory has debuted the first international trailer for an indie drama titled The Real Estate, premiering at the Berlin Film Festival in-competition this month. This Swedish film from directors Måns Månsson and Axel Petersén is about an aging wealthy woman who inherits an apartment building, and doesn't know how to handle it, and all the various tenants, properly. Léonore Ekstrand stars as Nojet, the woman at the center, and the cast includes Christer Levin, Christian Saldert, Olof Rhodin, Carl Johan Merner, and Don Bennechi. This looks way crazier than it seems from the description, but that's part of the appeal, I guess. This seems like an ideal film for the Berlin Film Festival, hopefully it's a worthy film. For now, give this trailer a watch.

First international trailer (+ poster) for Måns Månsson & Axel Petersén's The Real Estate, from YouTube:

Description from Berlinale: "After a life of luxury financed by her father, 68-year-old Nojet inherits one of his apartment buildings in Stockholm’s city centre. This lady of leisure returns from the sunny south to her homeland, but instead of a well-organised state of affairs, she finds total chaos. Her half-brother and his son, who is not averse to hitting the bottle and other excesses, have seriously neglected their caretaker role. The building is in a wretched state and full of tenants without a single legal contract between them." The Real Estate is co-directed by Swedish filmmakers Måns Månsson (The Yard, Roland Hassel) and Axel Petersén (Avalon, Under the Pyramid). The screenplay is by Axel Petersén. This is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival this month, then hitting theaters in Sweden in March. No other release dates are set yet.