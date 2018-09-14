First Trailer for Taiwanese Sci-Fi Film 'Cities of Last Things' from TIFF

"Let's run away together." An official festival trailer has arrived for a sci-fi drama titled Cities of Last Things, a Taiwanese production. It sounds intriguing and looks crazy cool. This is a story about a common man who has extraordinary events in his mundane life. The film depicts the protagonist's turns of events in three eras, three seasons, three nights, in the same city, as told with reverse chronology. It just premiered at TIFF this month, though not too many reviews are around yet. "Spanning generations, Cities of Last Things builds a seering, non-preachy portrait of societal and political change through the lens of an emotional drama. Reminiscent of the early work of Wong Kar-wai, it finds its heartbeat in the pulse-pounding rhythm of the underbelly of the unnamed city." Starring Jack Kao, Li Hong-Chi, Louise Grinberg, Ding Ning, Stone, Huang Lu, Liu Rui-Chi, Hsin Yin, Liu Juei-Chi, and Shin Yin. You might want to take a look.

Here's the first festival trailer (+ poster) for Wi Ding Ho's Cities of Last Things, direct from YouTube:

Description from TIFF: "The story follows Lao Zhang, a depressed, ex-police officer pining for a lost love and fighting with his unfaithful wife about their long-soured relationship. But Lao Zhang intends to finally act, with a calculated fury, in the hope of killing the deep-seated pain that is tearing him apart. As we track backwards through time, we begin to see the world open up around him, revealing his relationships with the women who were pivotal to the person he has become." Cities of Last Things is both written and directed by Malaysian filmmaker Wi Ding Ho, a NYU film school graduate and the director of the films Pinoy Sunday, The Biggest Toad in the Puddle, Our Sister Mambo, and Beautiful Accident previously. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this month. Cities of Last Things is scheduled to open in Taiwan in October, however there's no other international release dates set. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Curious?