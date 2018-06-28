First Trailer for Terrifying Night in the Woods Horror Film 'Dead Night'

"I was born and raised in these woods… I'll be just fine." Dark Sky Films has released an official trailer for a horror film titled Dead Night, which is the feature directorial debut of a producer on John Dies at the End. The film features two different storylines about a terrifying night in the woods. Here's the quick synopsis for this: a caring mother loses her sanity, setting off a chain of events resulting in tragedy and murder. The story of Casey Pollack unfolds from two very different perspectives when one night in the woods culminates in absolute terror. Dead Night stars Brea Grant, 80's horror icon Barbara Crampton, plus AJ Bowen, Sophie Dalah, Elise Luthman, and Joshua Hoffman. I'm digging the snowy setting for this film, and it looks like it has some very gnarly, freaky twists. Another intriguing horror film to add to your watch queue.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brad Baruh's Dead Night, direct from YouTube:

James and his wife Casey load up their two teenage kids and head out to a remote cabin in Oregon for a weekend trip. When James heads into the snowy forest in search of firewood, he encounters an enigmatic woman passed out in the snow. Bringing her back to the cabin for help, the family has no way of knowing that the woman’s presence is the catalyst for a series of events that will change their lives forever. Dead Night is directed by producer-filmmaker Brad Baruh, making his feature directorial debut after producing John Dies at the End and Phantasm: Ravager, as well as a few behind-the-scenes docs previously. The screenplay is written by Brad Baruh and Irving Walker. This first premiered at Fantastic Fest last year. Dark Sky Films will open Baruh's Dead Night in select theaters + on VOD starting July 27th. Who's interested?