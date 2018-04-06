First Official Trailer for 'The First Purge' Prequel in the Horror Series

"Witness how it all began." Universal has unveiled the first official trailer for the next movie in the ongoing Purge horror series, this one titled The First Purge, a new prequel taking us back to the very first "Purge" experiment. "To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community." But, of course, it takes over the nation and eventually it becomes the annual event that the other movies show us. The First Purge stars Y'Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez, and Marisa Tomei. This is technically the fourth Purge movie, but like other horror series, they're going back to tell the origin as a prequel instead of another sequel. Who's still into these? Maybe this could be the best?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Gerard McMurray's The First Purge, direct from YouTube:

Behind every tradition lies a revolution. Next Independence Day, witness the rise of our country’s 12 hours of annual lawlessness. Welcome to the movement that began as a simple experiment: The First Purge. To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation. The First Purge is directed by filmmaker Gerard McMurray, of the film Burning Sands previously. The screenplay is again written by series creator James DeMonaco. Universal will release The First Purge in theaters everywhere starting on July 4th this summer. Who's in?