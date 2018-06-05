First Trailer for 'The Old Man and The Gun' Starring Robert Redford

"Look at that - is he smiling?" Fox Searchlight has debuted the first official trailer for The Old Man and The Gun, the latest feature film written & directed by David Lowery (Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story). The film is based on and tells the true story of Forrest Tucker, from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Robert Redford stars as Forrest, and the cast includes Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tom Waits, and Tika Sumpter. As expected, this looks wonderful - Lowery has been on a roll and only seems to be getting even better with every new film he makes. I love the vintage, film grain look to this - makes it feel like a heist film from a whole other time. It's going to be good. Watch below.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for David Lowery's The Old Man and The Gun, direct from YouTube:

The Old Man and The Gun is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck), who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and a woman (Sissy Spacek), who loves him in spite of his chosen profession. The Old Man and The Gun is both written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker David Lowery, director of Deadroom, St. Nick, Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Pete's Dragon, and A Ghost Story previously; writer of the films Pit Stop, and The Yellow Birds. It's based on an article by David Grann. This will likely premiere at a few film festivals first. Fox Searchlight will release Lowery's The Old Man and The Gun in theaters everywhere starting on September 28th this fall. Who's intrigued by this?