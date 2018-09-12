MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for 'Thunder Road' Directed By & Starring Jim Cummings

by
September 12, 2018
Source: YouTube

Thunder Road Trailer

"You don't want me to talk?! I got dirt on all ya'll!" An official trailer has arrived for an indie dramedy titled Thunder Road - written, directed by, and performed by Jim Cummings. Adapted from Cummings' own award-winning Sundance short film of the same name, Thunder Road is about a southern police officer who must come to grips with a death of his mom when giving a heartfelt eulogy at her funeral, while trying to raise his young daughter. The cast includes Kendal Farr, Nican Robinson, Jocelyn Deboer, Chelsea Edmundson, Macon Blair, Ammie Leonards, and Bill Wise. This looks like a worthwhile film, quite heartbreaking, but also an intriguing comedic take on grief and the struggle to live a good life. Watch below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jim Cummings' Thunder Road, direct from YouTube:

Thunder Road Poster

Based on the Sundance-winning short film, Thunder Road follows a Texan police officer who loses his Mother, custody of his daughter, and eventually his job. Inspired by one of the greatest songs ever written, we see officer Jim Arnaud apply this lullaby of his Mother's to his life during his ongoing and often hilarious nervous breakdown. Thunder Road is both written and directed by American writer-director Jim Cummings, of the films No Floodwall Here and It's All Right, It's Ok previously, along with a number of short films. Follow him @jimmycthatsme. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Nashville, Seattle, Munich, and Deauville Film Festivals this year. Cummings will release Thunder Road direct-to-VOD starting October 21st later this fall. Anyone interested in watching?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK