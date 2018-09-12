First Trailer for 'Thunder Road' Directed By & Starring Jim Cummings

"You don't want me to talk?! I got dirt on all ya'll!" An official trailer has arrived for an indie dramedy titled Thunder Road - written, directed by, and performed by Jim Cummings. Adapted from Cummings' own award-winning Sundance short film of the same name, Thunder Road is about a southern police officer who must come to grips with a death of his mom when giving a heartfelt eulogy at her funeral, while trying to raise his young daughter. The cast includes Kendal Farr, Nican Robinson, Jocelyn Deboer, Chelsea Edmundson, Macon Blair, Ammie Leonards, and Bill Wise. This looks like a worthwhile film, quite heartbreaking, but also an intriguing comedic take on grief and the struggle to live a good life. Watch below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jim Cummings' Thunder Road, direct from YouTube:

Based on the Sundance-winning short film, Thunder Road follows a Texan police officer who loses his Mother, custody of his daughter, and eventually his job. Inspired by one of the greatest songs ever written, we see officer Jim Arnaud apply this lullaby of his Mother's to his life during his ongoing and often hilarious nervous breakdown. Thunder Road is both written and directed by American writer-director Jim Cummings, of the films No Floodwall Here and It's All Right, It's Ok previously, along with a number of short films. Follow him @jimmycthatsme. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Nashville, Seattle, Munich, and Deauville Film Festivals this year. Cummings will release Thunder Road direct-to-VOD starting October 21st later this fall. Anyone interested in watching?