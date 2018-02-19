First Trailer for 'Thy Kingdom Come' Made from Extra Malick Footage

"I also see how difficult it must be for you to survive…" A trailer has debuted for an intriguing film titled Thy Kingdom Come, which is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival in March in the "Visions" section. How many remember Terrence Malick's 2012 film To the Wonder, with all the twirling? Thy Kingdom Come is a film made up of extra footage from early research on To the Wonder. In 2010, photojournalist Eugene Richards was hired by Malick to go to the town Bartlesville, Oklahoma with Javier Bardem (who plays a priest in the film) and meet some of the local residents. Some knew who he was, others didn't. "Absolutely no one cared, in the end, who he was, except that he was there to listen." Richards eventually got the rights back and made this 43 minute film, which screens alongside Malick's VR project Together. First look below.

Here's the first trailer for Eugene Richards' Thy Kingdom Come, direct from YouTube (via TFS):

Uncertain what to say, the priest who has come to visit clasps a grieving mother's hands. When she closes her eyes, she sees her young son settling the baby into the bathtub, as the water is running. And then the water is everywhere. A cancer patient grown mad at God; a Ku Klux Klansman seeking redemption; an elderly woman who was never not in love; an inmate who's been waiting weeks in his cell for a letter; the mother blamed for her baby's death. Unscripted, shaped from a dozen life stories, both documentary and fiction, Thy Kingdom Come reveals life in a small mid-America town as alternately precious and harsh, wanting and hopeful. Thy Kingdom Come is directed by photojournalist/filmmaker Eugene Richards, making his feature debut after a few shorts previously. This will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival coming up in March. No other official release date is set. Stay tuned for more. First impression? What do you think?