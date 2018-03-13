First Trailer for Wim Wenders' Doc 'Pope Francis - A Man of His Word'

"We need to learn to listen. Differences always scare us." Focus Features has debuted the triumphant first trailer for Wim Wenders' latest documentary, titled Pope Francis - A Man of His Word, a look at the uniqueness of this current Pope - Pope Francis, originally from Argentina. The doc film is intended to be a personal journey with Pope Francis, rather than a biographical documentary about him. Instead, it focuses more on his ideas and messages he has spoken about, and his answers to today's global questions. This new Pope is crazy progressive and very intelligent, and has been saying some important things about greed and money and compassion and how we can make things better. It's actually impressive, and this doc might be one of the best stories about this holy man. It seems like a fairly straight-forward doc, still worth watching.

Here's the first official trailer for Wim Wenders' doc Pope Francis - A Man of His Word, on YouTube:

Pope Francis – A Man of His Word, is intended to be a personal journey with Pope Francis, rather than a biographical documentary about him. The pope’s ideas and his message are central to this documentary, which sets out to present his work of reform and his answers to today’s global questions. From his deep concern for the poor and wealth inequality, to his involvement in environmental issues and social justice, Pope Francis engages the audience face-to-face and calls for peace. Pope Francis - A Man of His Word is directed by prolific German filmmaker Wim Wenders, of the documentaries Lightning Over Water, Tokyo-Ga, Notebook on Cities & Clothes, Willie Nelson at the Teatro, Buena Vista Social Club, The Soul of a Man, Pina, and The Salt of the Earth previously. This first premiered. Focus Features will release Wenders' Pope Francis - A Man of His Word in select theaters starting on May 18th this summer. Who's interested?