First UK Trailer for 'Stan & Ollie' Starring Steve Coogan & John C. Reilly

"It's amazing you two are still going strong. Still using the same old material." Entertainment One UK has unveiled the first official trailer for Stan & Ollie, a movie about two movie legends - Laurel and Hardy. This comedy stars Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel and John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy as they tour around the UK in what would become the pair's triumphant farewell tour. They struggle to maintain their friendship after so many years, but find joy again in performing for audiences, solidifying their timeless legacy. The full cast includes Shirley Henderson, Nina Arianda, Danny Huston, Stephanie Hyam, Rufus Jones, Susy Kane, and Joseph Balderrama. This looks stupendous! It's not really a biopic (thankfully) nor is it about their time in Hollywood, it seems to be about two good friends who love making people laugh. Enjoy.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Jon S. Baird's Stan & Ollie, direct from YouTube:

The true story of Hollywood's greatest comedy double act, Laurel and Hardy, is brought to the big screen for the first time. Starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as the legendary movie icons, Stan & Ollie is the heart-warming story of what would become the pair's triumphant farewell tour. With their golden era long behind them, the pair embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda) – a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public. Stan & Ollie is directed by Scottish filmmaker Jon S. Baird, director of the films Cass and Filth previously. The screenplay is written by Jeff Pope. This will first premiere at the London Film Festival next month. eOne UK will then release Baird's Stan & Ollie in the UK starting in January 2019, but no US release date has been set yet. First impression?