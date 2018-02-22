Forest Whitaker & Eric Bana in Official Trailer for 'The Forgiven' Drama

"He'll try and destroy you." Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for a powerful indie film titled The Forgiven, featuring two riveting performances in a tense thriller based on real events. Forest Whitaker stars as Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who meets with a brutal criminal in a maximum security prison seeking redemption. Eric Bana plays the prisoner, Piet Blomfeld, a notorious murderer seeking clemency. The cast also includes Jeff Gum, Morné Visser, Terry Norton, Rob Gough, and Debbie Sherman. The real Desmond Tutu commented on the film: "This timely, compelling and intelligent film, movingly, and above all humanely, captures what it felt like to be working with those selfless members of the TRC who strove, often against the odds, to help bring both truth and reconciliation to the ordinary people of South Africa."

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Roland Joffé's The Forgiven, direct from YouTube:

When Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Forest Whitaker) is appointed to head a nationwide investigation, he’s summoned to a maximum-security prison by a notorious murderer seeking clemency (Eric Bana). Inside the brutal prison walls, Tutu is drawn into a dangerous, life-changing battle with the cunning criminal in this captivating film. The Forgiven is directed by veteran English filmmaker Roland Joffé, of the films The Killing Fields, The Mission, Fat Man and Little Boy, City of Joy, The Scarlet Letter, Goodbye Lover, Vatel, Captivity, You and I, There Be Dragons, and Time Traveller previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Ashton and Roland Joffé. This first premiered at the London Film Festival last fall. Saban Films will release The Forgiven in select US theaters starting March 9th coming up. Anyone interested in this film?