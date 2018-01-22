Frances McDormand & Gary Oldman Top Winners of 2018 SAG Awards

We're full swing into the awards season, with the big ones being handed out before the Academy Awards countdown. The 24th annual SAG Awards honor the greatest performances from 2017, as chosen by other actors which means this is one of the most definitive lists of the best on-screen performances. Actors know their profession better than anyone and are very particular about good performances. This year, Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri swept the entire awards, picking up four big wins in total - including the Best Ensemble. This is an impressive feat, but also a bit depressing, because I feel the awards should've been spread out a bit more to all of the other great films from 2017. Full list below.

Here's all the film winners from the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards (see the TV winners at TVLine):

ACTOR:

Timothee Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.

FEMALE ACTOR:

Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR:

Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR:

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Hong Chau - Downsizing

Holly Hunter - The Big Sick

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

ENSEMBLE CAST:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ENSEMBLE STUNTS:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War for The Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

Congrats to all of this year's SAG winners and the nominees! I am happy to see Gary Oldman win, he pretty much deserves all these awards - not only for his performance as Churchill, but for his entire career. As for the rest, I would've really liked to see Willem Dafoe win for Best Supporting Actor (it's one of his best film performances ever), and I would've preferred Margot Robbie or Sally Hawkins over Frances McDormand, but you know what, they're all talented and they'll all outstanding performances. This is not my favorite year for awards, because I'm not the biggest fan of Three Billboards, but it keeps on winning and there's nothing we can do. Seems to be the way it's playing out. Stay tuned for more awards updates leading to the Oscars.