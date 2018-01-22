AWARDS
Frances McDormand & Gary Oldman Top Winners of 2018 SAG Awards
by Alex Billington
January 22, 2018
Source: SAGAwards.org
We're full swing into the awards season, with the big ones being handed out before the Academy Awards countdown. The 24th annual SAG Awards honor the greatest performances from 2017, as chosen by other actors which means this is one of the most definitive lists of the best on-screen performances. Actors know their profession better than anyone and are very particular about good performances. This year, Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri swept the entire awards, picking up four big wins in total - including the Best Ensemble. This is an impressive feat, but also a bit depressing, because I feel the awards should've been spread out a bit more to all of the other great films from 2017. Full list below.
Here's all the film winners from the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards (see the TV winners at TVLine):
ACTOR:
Timothee Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
James Franco - The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
FEMALE ACTOR:
Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR:
Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR:
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Hong Chau - Downsizing
Holly Hunter - The Big Sick
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
ENSEMBLE CAST:
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ENSEMBLE STUNTS:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War for The Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman
Congrats to all of this year's SAG winners and the nominees! I am happy to see Gary Oldman win, he pretty much deserves all these awards - not only for his performance as Churchill, but for his entire career. As for the rest, I would've really liked to see Willem Dafoe win for Best Supporting Actor (it's one of his best film performances ever), and I would've preferred Margot Robbie or Sally Hawkins over Frances McDormand, but you know what, they're all talented and they'll all outstanding performances. This is not my favorite year for awards, because I'm not the biggest fan of Three Billboards, but it keeps on winning and there's nothing we can do. Seems to be the way it's playing out. Stay tuned for more awards updates leading to the Oscars.
