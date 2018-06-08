Freaky Official Trailer for Live-Streaming Horror Sequel '14 Cameras'

"It's a little early to be so paranoid, don't you think?" Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror film titled 14 Cameras, a sequel to the "critically acclaimed" horror 13 Cameras that was first released in 2015. This follow-up is about a family that checks into a summer house for a vacation, only to soon discover that a series of spy cams have been installed by the nasty, creepy owner "documenting their most intimate moments and live-streaming them to the dark web." The cast of this horror includes Neville Archambault, Amber Midthunder, Chelsea Edmundson, Brytnee Ratledge, Brianne Moncrief. This looks like every cliche and freaky spy cam horror trope thrown into one boring film. Really not for me.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Seth Fuller & Scott Hussion's 14 Cameras, from YouTube:

When a family of four rent a beautiful house for their summer vacation, the price seems too good to be true. Unbeknownst to them, the lascivious owner (Neville Archambault) has set up a series of spy cams throughout the house, documenting their most intimate moments and live-streaming them to the dark web. 14 Cameras is co-directed by filmmakers Seth Fuller & Scott Hussion, both making their feature directorial debut after working on a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Victor Zarcoff (who also wrote 13 Cameras, too). This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise yet. Gravitas will release the horror 14 Cameras in select theaters + on VOD starting July 27th this summer. Who's curious?