Full French Trailer for Claire Denis' 'High Life' with Robert Pattinson

"It's just a new religion for you." Wild Bunch has released the first full-length French trailer for High Life, the latest from acclaimed French filmmaker Claire Denis (Beau Travail, 35 Shots of Rum, White Material, Bastards). The film is in English, so the trailer is also in English. This low budget sci-fi drama premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and is also playing at the New York and Sitges Film Festivals. The story is about a man, played by Robert Pattinson, stuck on a spaceship heading to a distant star. He tries to interact with the rest of the crew who are slowly going crazy on the extended voyage. Reactions from the festivals have been divisive, with extreme love and hate for this super artistic, slow burn sci-fi drama. The cast includes Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin, Mia Goth, Lars Eidinger, Agata Buzek, and Claire Tran. This trailer doesn't reveal everything, but it does have plenty of cool footage that makes this film look real good.

Here's the full-length French trailer for Claire Denis' High Life, direct from Wild Bunch's YouTube:

You can still watch the first short teaser trailer for High Life here, to see the original French tease.

The destination is the black hole within closest reach of Earth. The spaceship's crew is a collection of dangerous prisoners, last-chancers with nothing left to lose. At first Monte (Robert Pattinson) is the only crew member awake, rigorously tending to the ship to keep them all alive as they hurtle through space. But Monte is also caring for a baby daughter, born on board. This anomaly is only the first sign of the chaos to come. As Monte's self-discipline slips, the crew awakens and conflicts erupt. High Life is directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Claire Denis, of the films Beau Travail, Trouble Every Day, Friday Night, The Intruder, 35 Shots of Rum, White Material, Bastards, and Let the Sunshine In previously. The script is written by Claire Denis, and Jean-Pol Fargeau & Geoff Cox. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and is next playing at the New York Film Festival. A24 will release Denis' High Life in US theaters, but no release date is set yet. Visit the official French website here. Stay tuned for more updates. Who's interested?