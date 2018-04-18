Full International Trailer for Hirokazu Kore-eda's New Film 'Shoplifters'

Another first look at another highly anticipated Cannes film this year. A full official trailer for the new film from beloved Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, titled Shoplifters, has debuted online. The film is premiering in-competition at the Cannes Film Festival next month, and looks like it will get some big buzz at the festival. Shoplifters is about a family of small-time crooks, but the story is really about what happens when they take in a young girl they find living on the street one day. The film's cast includes Lily Franky, Sakura Ando, Kirin Kiki , Kengo Kora, Sosuke Ikematsu, Chizuru Ikewaki, Yuki Yamada, Yoko Moriguchi, and Akira Emoto. This looks really wonderful, it has such a charming, heartwarming feel to it. The trailer doesn't yet have English subtitles, but we'll update it when it does. Still worth a watch anyway.

Here's the international trailer (+ poster) for Hirokazu Kore-eda's Shoplifters, from YouTube (via TFS):

And also here's the original teaser trailer for Hirokazu Kore-eda's Shoplifters, also from YouTube:

After one of their shoplifting sessions, Osamu and his son come across a little girl in the freezing cold. At first reluctant to shelter the girl, Osamu’s wife agrees to take care of her after learning of the hardships she faces. Although the family is poor, barely making enough money to survive through petty crime, they seem to live happily together until an unforeseen incident reveals hidden secrets, testing the bonds that unite them… Shoplifters is both written and directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, of films including Maborosi, Without Memory, After Life, Distance, Nobody Knows, Still Walking, Air Doll, Like Father Like Son, Our Little Sister, and After the Storm previously, plus most recently The Third Murder just last year. This will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in competition this May. It will then open in theaters in Japan in June, but no other release dates are set yet. Stay tuned. Your thoughts on this?