Full International Trailer for Spanish Horror Fantasy Film 'Errementari'

This looks freaky cool. A full-length international trailer has debuted for a Spanish horror fantasy film titled Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil, which has been playing at a few of the big horror film festivals in Europe since premiering in Sitges late last year. From Spanish filmmaker Paul Urkijo Alijo, Errementari does tell the story of a blacksmith outside of a small town, who is perhaps possessed by the devil. It's actually about a government commissioner investigating the blacksmith, and a young orphan girl named Usue who manages to sneak inside the smithy's place and discover the truth. Errementari stars Kandido Uranga as the blacksmith Patxi, Uma Bracaglia as Usue, plus Eneko Sagardoy, Ramón Aguirre, José Ramón Argoitia, Gorka Aguinagalde, Josean Bengoetxea, and Iñigo de la Iglesia. I'm not sure what to make of this, could be good or could be bad. The shot of the devil at the end is wicked.

First trailer (+ posters) for Paul Urkijo Alijo's Errementari: The Blacksmith & the Devil, on YouTube:

It's been 10 years since the first Carlist War of 1833. In a small town in Álava, a commissioner named Alfredo investigates an event that takes him to a sinister smithy deep in the forest, where a dangerous and lonely blacksmith lives Patxi. The villagers in the area tell dark stories about him related to robberies, murders and demonic pacts. Until by chance an orphan girl named Usue sneaks into the mysterious smithy, uncovering the terrible truth behind Patxi the Blacksmith. Errementari, or also Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil, is directed by Spanish filmmaker Paul Urkijo Alijo, making his feature debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Urkijo Alijo and Asier Guerricaechevarría. This first premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year, and is next playing at FrightFest Glasgow. It will release first in Spain this March, but no other official dates have been set yet. Stay tuned. First impression?