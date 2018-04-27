Full Japanese Trailer for Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' Filled with New Footage

"Suit up." Whoa! This trailer is packed with all kinds of awesome footage we haven't seen before. Disney has released a full-length Japanese trailer for Pixar's Incredibles 2, which is known as Incredible Family in Japan (the first movie was titled simply Mr. Incredible or Misutâ inkurediburu in Japanese). Another full theatrical trailer (for America) debuted a few weeks ago and it's a good trailer, but this one is even better! So much going on here. Obviously all the family tension, but there's clearly a big battle with the Underminer in this, who first appears at the end of the original movie. And this trailer also seems to hint at a big plot point involving Elastigirl. Craig T. Nelson is back to voice Bob, with Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sarah Vowell. I can't wait to see this! Looking better and better the more we get to see. And now I kind of wish I could watch with the Japanese dub instead of English, it sounds so much cooler. You have to see this.

Here's the full Japanese trailer for Brad Bird's The Incredibles 2, found on YouTube (via GeekTyrant):

You can see the first teaser for Pixar's Incredibles 2 here, the second teaser or the latest full-length trailer.

In Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2, Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) is left to navigate the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life, giving him an opportunity to bond with his younger son, Jack-Jack, whose superpowers are emerging—much to Dad's surprise. Produced by John Walker and Nicole Grindle. Incredibles 2 is both written and directed by acclaimed American animator/filmmaker Brad Bird, of the films The Iron Giant, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, and Tomorrowland previously. This was made at Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, CA. Disney will release Pixar's Incredibles 2 in US theaters everywhere starting on June 15th, 2018 in the middle of the summer. How does that look? Your thoughts?