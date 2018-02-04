Full-Length Trailer for Action Movie 'Skyscraper' with Dwayne Johnson

"No one really knows what would happen if things go wrong…" Universal debuted the full-length official trailer for the gnarly action movie Skyscraper, which also got a Super Bowl TV spot earlier. Skyscraper stars Dwayne Johnson as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. When a fire breaks out on a big tower in China, he's framed for it, and finds himself on the run while trying to save his family trapped inside the burning skyscraper. This also stars Pablo Schreiber, Neve Campbell, Roland Møller, Kevin Rankin, Byron Mann, Chin Han, Paul McGillion, and Adrian Holmes. This really does look like a modern Die Hard update, set in China, with even cheesier CGI action. At least when he takes that giant leap at the end, he doesn't exactly make it and must grab on to a cable. This might be entertaining, mostly because Johnson is always great. Fire it up.

Here's the full-length trailer for Rawson Marshall Thurber's Skyscraper, from Universal's YouTube:

You can also watch the Super Bowl spot + see the poster for Skyscraper here, to see a bit more footage.

Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary's Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building… above the fire line. Skyscraper is both written and directed by American filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of the films Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, The Mysteries of Pittsburgh, We're the Millers, and Central Intelligence previously. Universal will be releasing Legendary's Skyscraper in theaters everywhere starting on July 13th this summer. First impression? Who's interested?