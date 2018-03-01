Full-Length Trailer for Benson/Moorhead's Mind-Bender 'The Endless'

"If you let it control you, it's gonna control you over and over again." Well Go USA has released a new full-length trailer for the film The Endless, the latest from Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, the duo behind the cult favorite horror film Spring from 2014. The Endless is a film about two brothers, played by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead themselves, who return to the cult they fled from years ago to discover that the group's beliefs may be more sane than they once thought. There's some crazy cool twists in this that you just have to see to believe. The full cast includes Callie Hernandez, James Jordan, Lew Temple, Tate Ellington, Emily Montague, and Peter Cilella. Jeremy loved this film and wrote a glowing review, and I caught up with it in Sitges, and it's a one-of-kind mind-bender that I highly recommend seeing for yourself.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead's The Endless, on YouTube:

You can also see the first trailer for Benson & Moorhead's The Endless here, from Fantastic Fest last year.

When brothers Justin and Aaron (Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead) return to the cult that they escaped from ten years ago, they encounter a web of secrets and mysteries that threatens to tear them apart. The Endless is directed by American filmmaker duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (who also co-star), of the acclaimed films Resolution and Spring previously. The screenplay is written by Justin Benson. The film first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and went on to play at Fantastic Fest, as well as the London Film Festival, AFI Fest, and the Sitges Film Festival in the fall. Well Go USA will release Benson & Moorhead's The Endless in select theaters starting April 6th this spring. Read Jeremy's review. You down?