Full-Length Trailer for Filipino Action Film 'BuyBust' with Anne Curtis

"The only way out - is to fight." Well Go USA has debuted an awesome new full-length official trailer for an action thriller from the Philippines titled BuyBust, the latest film made by veteran Filipino filmmaker Erik Matti. The teaser trailer was promising, and this trailer has some impressive action as well. Might actually be worth a watch. The plot of BuyBust involves the anti-drug enforcement agency staging a massive drug bust in the slums of Manila in the Philippines. But when things go wrong, they get stuck in the middle of a brutal drug gang and hordes of bloodthirsty citizens, so their only option is to fight their way out. Hell yes. Anne Curtis (from In Your Eyes, The Gifted) stars, with Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Victor Neri, Joross Gamboa, Nafa Hilario-Cruz, Brandon Vera, and Nonie Buencamino. The action in this looks totally badass! These fights plus Anne Curtis kicking ass - this film is on my must see list for sure.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ posters) for Erik Matti's BuyBust, direct from Well Go's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Erik Matti's BuyBust here, to see more footage from this film.

After surviving the slaughter of her entire squad in a drug raid compromised by dirty cops, anti-narcotics special operative Nina Manigan (Anne Curtis), is eager to go head-to-head with the drug cartels that hold a bloody grip on Manila. But when her new mission in the city's most dangerous slum goes south, the angry civilians turn on her squad. Trapped between a brutal drug gang and hordes of bloodthirsty citizens, their only option is to fight their way out, turning one claustrophobic street at a time into a symphony of apocalyptic violence. BuyBust is both written and directed by Filipino filmmaker Erik Matti, of many films previously including Gagamboy, The Arrival, Tiktik: The Aswang Chronicles, On the Job, Rigodon, and Honor Thy Father. This just premiered at the New York Asian Film Festival last month. Well Go USA will release Matti's BuyBust in select US theaters starting on August 1st next month. Who's down?