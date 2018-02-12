Full-Length Trailer for Netflix's New 'Benji' Film Starring Kiele Sanchez

"He's not just any dog - he's Benji." Netflix has debuted the full-length trailer for their new Benji movie, an update/remake of the original classic dog hero movie from the 70s. We posted a short teaser trailer for this last week, but this full trailer actually looks great. The story of Benji follows one orphaned puppy and Carter and Frankie, two capricious New Orleans school kids who strike up a friendship with the tenacious street dog. When they end up kidnapped by robbers who are in over their heads, Benji and his scruffy sidekick come to the rescue. The film stars Kiele Sanchez, Gabriel Bateman, and Darby Camp. It's directed by Brandon Camp, whose father Joe Camp created the original. This looks quite adorable, really want to see it.

A determined dog comes to the rescue and helps heal a broken family when a young boy and his sister stumble into some serious danger. Netflix's Benji updated is directed by American filmmaker Brandon Camp, director of the film Love Happens previously, and screenwriter of Dragonfly and the upcoming Chicken Soup for the Soul adaptation. The screenplay is also by Brandon Camp. Jason Blum produced the film through his Blumhouse Productions banner. Netflix will release Camp's new Benji movie streaming exclusively starting on March 16th, 2018 coming up. How does it look? Anyone want to see this already?