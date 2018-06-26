Gear Up! Full-Length Trailer for Shane Black's 'The Predator' Arrives

"Predators don't just sit around making hats out of rib cages. They conquered space… But that's not what's on the horizon." 20th Century Fox has revealed the full-length trailer for The Predator, a new take on the Predator sci-fi action franchise, this time directed by Shane Black (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys) - who appeared in the original Predator as the character Hawkins. This is a gnarly new trailer with some seriously bloody, crazy, super nifty action and violence. Along with some nice foul language. The ensemble cast is lead by Jacob Tremblay, who "accidentally triggers" their return to Earth again, along with Sterling K. Brown, Yvonne Strahovski, Olivia Munn, Lochlyn Munro, Thomas Jane, Boyd Holbrook, Jake Busey, Keegan-Michael Key, Niall Matter, Trevante Rhodes (from Moonlight), plus Edward James Olmos. This is much, much better than the first trailer. Bring on the new Predator!!

Here's the full-length trailer (+ new poster) for Shane Black's The Predator, direct from Fox's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Shane Black's The Predator here, for more footage from this.

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race. The Predator is directed by American filmmaker Shane Black, director of the films Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Iron Man 3, and The Nice Guys previously; as well as a talented screenwriter. The screenplay is written by Fred Dekker (who directed The Monster Squad, Night of the Creeps) and Shane Black. Fox will release The Predator in theaters everywhere starting September 14th this fall. Thoughts? Looking better?