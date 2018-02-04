Full-Length Trailer + Super Bowl Spot for 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

"Should you choose to accept it… I wonder, did you ever choose not to?" Paramount has revealed the first official trailer and Super Bowl TV spot for the highly anticipated sequel Mission: Impossible - Fallout, continuing the M:I franchise starring Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. After the events of Rogue Nation, Hunt and his IMF team are now on the run, and they're being hunted down by Henry Cavill. The excellent cast for this action sequel includes Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby. So how's that for a line-up of every major actor from the previous movies returning? This has some totally awesome action, and I am actually way more excited to see it than I was Rogue Nation. Perhaps McQuarrie finally found his groove this time.

Here's the first trailer (+ TV spot / poster) for McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, on YouTube:

Here's the vague synopsis: The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible - Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Mission: Impossible - Fallout is again directed by prominent American screenwriter and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, director of the films The Way of the Gun, Jack Reacher, as well as Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher McQuarrie, based on Bruce Geller's original M:I TV series. Paramount will release McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in theaters everywhere starting on July 27th, 2018 this summer. First impression of this? How does it look?