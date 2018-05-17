Full Red Band Trailer for Boots Riley's Ingenious 'Sorry to Bother You'

"You want to make some money here? Use your 'white' voice." Annapurna has debuted a stellar red band trailer for Boots Riley's insanely original, totally crazy film Sorry to Bother You, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to some wild hype and rave reviews. This trailer is one of the best pitches I've ever seen, with quotes perfectly worked into the footage, and just a small taste of the craziness you'll find in this ingenious film. Lakeith Stanfield stars as a kid in Oakland who lands a telemarketer job and learns he can use his "white voice" to make it all the way to the top of the sales world. The coke-obsessed CEO is played by Armie Hammer. The cast includes Danny Glover, Tessa Thompson, Patton Oswalt, Steven Yeun, Terry Crews, David Cross, Omari Hardwick, Marcella Bragio,Tom Woodruff Jr., Kate Berlant, Jermaine Fowler, Robert Longstreet, and Teresa Navarro. Fire this up and get ready for a wild ride.

Here's the full red band trailer (+ poster) for Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Boots' Sorry to Bother You here, to see a bit more footage.

In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, California black telemarketer Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) discovers a magical key to professional success - which propels him into a macabre universe. Sorry to Bother You is directed by musician-turned-filmmaker Boots Riley (follow him @BootsRiley), making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is also written by Boots Riley. The film is produced by Forest Whitaker, Kelly Williams, George Rush, Charles D. King, Jonathan Duffy, and Nina Yang Bongiovi. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and is also playing at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Annapurna Pictures will open Boots' Sorry to Bother You in select theaters first starting July 6th, then with a wide release on July 27th. Read our review. And so? Who's seeing this right away?