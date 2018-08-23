MOVIE TRAILERS

Full Second Trailer for Luca Guadagnino's Eerie New 'Suspiria' Remake

by
August 23, 2018
Source: YouTube

Suspiria Trailer

"When you dance the dance of another, you make yourself in the image of its creator." Amazon Studios has revealed the second official trailer for Luca Guadagnino's fresh new take on Suspiria, remaking the classic Dario Argento horror film from 1977. The film is premiering at the Venice Film Festival in a few weeks. And we finally get a better look at what's going on in this 152 minute horror thriller. Luca's new Suspiria is set in Berlin, but follows a similar story of a young dance student who joins a dance company in Berlin. But weird things start to happen to the people around her. The incredible cast includes Dakota Johnson in the lead as Susie, along with Tilda Swinton, Lutz Ebersdorf, Chloe Moretz, Mia Goth, Renée Soutendijk, Jessica Harper, Sylvie Testud, Angela Winkler, Malgorzata Bela, and Ingrid Caven. I'm so very excited to see this, I've got such a good feeling about it. I'll be there at the Venice premiere - and I can't wait.

Here's the second official trailer for Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

Suspiria Movie Poster

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria here, to see even more footage.

A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company in Berlin, one that will engulf the troupe's artistic director (Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up. Suspiria is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, director of the films The Protagonists, Melissa P., I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, and Call Me By Your Name previously. The script is written by David Kajganich. Based on Dario Argento's original Suspiria film first released in 1977. This is expected to premiere at major film festivals in the fall. Amazon Studios will then release Guadagnino's Suspiria in select theaters starting on November 2nd later this year. Follow @suspiriamovie for more. Looking better now? Who's watching?

