Full Theatrical Trailer for Pixar's Superhero Sequel 'The Incredibles 2'

"Suit up, it might get weird." Disney-Pixar have debuted the full theatrical trailer for Brad Bird's superhero sequel The Incredibles 2, which we've been waiting a long time to finally see. And boy does it look like it will be worth the wait. Bird directs once again, and the synopsis only states that it's about Bob navigating "the day-to-day heroics of 'normal' life", allowing him time to bond with Jack-Jack, "whose superpowers are emerging—much to Dad's surprise." Craig T. Nelson is back to voice Bob, with Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sarah Vowell. Most of the story is still a surprise - though this trailer gives us a better look at where the story is going with a new villain revealed at the end. This looks like SO much fun, I really can't wait, I'm glad they're bringing it back with Brad Bird. I've got very high hopes for this, even more now.

Here's the full theatrical trailer (+ new poster) for Brad Bird's The Incredibles 2, from Disney's YouTube:

In Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2, Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) is left to navigate the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life, giving him an opportunity to bond with his younger son, Jack-Jack, whose superpowers are emerging—much to Dad's surprise. Produced by John Walker and Nicole Grindle. Incredibles 2 is both written and directed by acclaimed American animator/filmmaker Brad Bird, of the films The Iron Giant, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, and Tomorrowland previously. This was made at Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, CA. Disney will release Pixar's Incredibles 2 in US theaters everywhere starting on June 15th, 2018 in the middle of the summer. How does that look? Your thoughts?